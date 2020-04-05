Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump With WrestleMania Video

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend as part of WrestleMania 36. Instead, due to all of the festivities in Tampa being cancelled and WrestleMania being moved to the Performance Center in Orlando, the Hall of Fame ceremony had to be postponed to a later date. Therefore, both of the Bella twins (who are both pregnant) found themselves away from the WrestleMania action. However, Nikki decided to play toward the event a little bit on her social media by putting on her old wrestling gear and showing off that baby bump.

Check out a video clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A promo for Total Bellas on E! did air during WrestleMania itself and of course Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, competed (and lost) to WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn during night one of the event.

Hopefully, the Bellas will get their moment to shine later this year at some point with a Hall of Fame ceremony. During an interview in February the two joked that they thought they were in trouble when they got the Hall of Fame phone call.

“We did, we thought we were in trouble,” Brie said. “And then we called Vince back together, and when he told us we were just shocked. “Wait, what?! This year?!” And then right after, we were overwhelmed with such gratitude.”