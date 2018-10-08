Signs Point to Trouble Between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on Raw

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey have enjoyed several months of a friendly relationship, but it looks like things will take a drastic turn.

Evolution is only three weeks away, and neither Rousey nor Bella has an opponent for the history-making pay-per-view. But according to WrestleVotes—a Twitter account with ears behind WWE’s curtain—they’re destined to fight at the October 28 female-exclusive event. And that struggle over the Raw Women’s Championship is believed to begin on Monday’s episode of Raw with Bella taking a turn to the dark side.

“Not sure if it will be a “full on” heel turn or not, but I’m expecting some friction and interaction between Rousey and Nikki Bella tonight. Their Evolution match should be made official on RAW,” wrote WreslteVotes.

Not sure if it will be a “full on” heel turn or not, but I’m expecting some friction and interaction between Rousey and Nikki Bella tonight. Their Evolution match should be made official on RAW. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 8, 2018

Bella’s heel turn has been a point of discussion since SummerSlam with many expecting her to betray Rousey during their tag match at Super Show-Down. However, that didn’t happen and the pair of Superstars left Australia on good terms.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Rousey vs. Bella, and their contest being made official may be nothing more than a formality. As WWE’s hottest star, Rousey needs a blockbuster match for the show, and with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Charlotte Flair all booked, Bella is the only real option left. But chances are, WWE had this drawn up months ago.

WWE is clearly building towards a more female-driven product as they are fully equipped to turn some of the women’s locker room into icons. This means that high-profile talent like Rousey must be given intriguing opportunities, and Bella is exactly that. Heel turn or not, Bella has cultivated her own market and no matter how many internet fans trash her, she has no shortage of admirers.

WrestleVotes underlined that Bella’s heel turn may not be obvious—so for anyone hoping for a Seth Rollin’s—like assault with a chair, don’t get your hopes up. Bella becoming a tweener would fit WWE’s pattern of ambiguous characters. Both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are stuck in limbo—albeit, an interesting one—and Roman Reigns hasn’t gotten a regularly decisive reaction in years. But with Bella going up against the Golden Goose in Rousey, look for her turn to be relatively clear.

We’ll know more after Raw, but if Bella doesn’t flip on Monday that leaves her and WWE only two more episode before Evolution.