NWA Parts Ways With Ring of Honor, Working on Weekly Stand-Alone Series

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) officially ended its working relationship with Ring of Honor (ROH) this past weekend, as was first reported by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.

The two promotions co-produced the returning Crockett Cup event on April 27, which featured numerous stars from both organizations including an NWA title match between NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Ring of Honor star Marty Scurll. Brody King and PCO, two members of Scurll’s Villain Club stable, won the Crockett Cup tournament to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships and are still recognized as champions despite the split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aldis was initially booked for ROH’s upcoming Summer Supercard to take on a member of Villain Enterprises, but has been pulled from the show.

Johnson added in his report that the split between the two companies was not hostile.

“Sources close to each promotion have stated that they have parted ways on amicable terms and the door is open to potentially partner down the line,” he wrote.

Going forward the NWA, owned by Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, will be looking to create a weekly standalone NWA series later this year.

The two companies first began working together when reigning Aldis appeared at the Supercard of Honor XII and Best in the World pay-per-views in 2018, leading to a tag match at the ROH Honor United television taping, a title match against Flip Gordon at Honor For All and a dark match against Christopher Daniels. Aldis would also repeatedly appear on ROH television to build up a title match between he and Cody Rhodes at the All In event on Sept. 1, 2018.

After winning the title back from Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, Aldis would continue to defend the title against ROH wrestlers in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile Lagana started producing ROH’s pre-tapes since the start of the year. According to Johnson, his final commitment with the company took place this past weekend.

Shortly after the news broke, Lagana retweeted a post that the NWA had made back in November 2017, saying that the NWA was “open for business.”