NWA Worlds Champion EC3 Responds to NWA's Rumored Television Deal With The CW (Exclusive)

The National Wrestling Alliance is experiencing a resurgence. The historic wrestling promotion that once boasted the likes of Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair was considered to be on life support come the 21st century. That was until Billy Corgan swooped in and purchased the company, bringing life into the NWA for the first time in decades. Built around then-NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, the NWA reclaimed its spot on the professional wrestling map, holding quarterly pay-per-view events while also developing storylines on NWA Powerrr, a weekly series produced on YouTube. While the YouTube platform has kept the NWA moving forward, Corgan has been on the lookout for a broadcast television deal.

Recent reports have suggested that that long-awaited NWA TV contract is in fact happening, as rumblings point to The CW being the landing spot for the product.

EC3 Responds to NWA's TV Deal Rumors

The Overman approves.

When asked about the NWA x The CW rumors by ComicBook.com, NWA Worlds Champion EC3 praised NWA owner Billy Corgan's business abilities but emphasized that he is "as in the dark" as everyone else.

"I guess wherever The Overman goes, television deals and national tours follow," EC3 said. "Isn't that cool? No, I know the deal's been in the works for a while and I've been under lock and key because I'm not a stooge to the internet, but I don't know the exact specifics and parameters until we announce anything. I'm as in the dark about the details as everybody else."

The NWA has been linked to a number of networks over the years, but none of the previous rumors had ever come to fruition.

"What I know about Billy Corgan as a shrewd businessman and an entertainment mogul, he was never going to settle for a deal he didn't like," EC3 continued. "He was going to keep his cards close to his chest, so to speak, and play them when it was right, when the right deal would come along with the right network. So sometimes, I don't want to say you take steps back to take steps forward, but you hold the ground until you're ready."

EC3 successfully defended his NWA Worlds Championship against Thom Latimer this past weekend at NWA Samhain in a "No Limits" match.

