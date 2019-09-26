NXT Championship Match Announced For Next Week

Tonight’s NXT has featured several entertaining matches, but there’s quite a bit to look forward to already for next week as well. As we learned after the Matt Riddle vs Killian Dain match tonight, that includes a full NXT Championship match for next week’s show, as Matt Riddle will face off against Undisputed ERA leader Adam Cole for the honor of carrying the NXT belt over their shoulder.

Cole already got a taste of what’s to come after Riddle and Dain’s match. Cole came to hold the belt over Riddle’s head after the match and ended up getting put into an armbar.

When the rest of his crew showed up Riddle booked it, but we imagine Cole won’t be forgetting that anytime soon.

You can find the full card and description for tonight’s NXT below.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Kushisa and two mystery partners

Keith Lee (Winner) vs Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai (Winner) vs Taynara Conti

Street Fight Rematch: Matt Riddle (Winner) vs Killian Dain

