NXT's Johnny Gargano Becomes North American Champion With Help From Grim Reaper at Halloween Havoc

Tonight's return of Halloween Havoc on NXT kicked off with the Spin the Wheel Make a Deal match between North American Champion Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano, and after Gargano slashed the pumpkin it was time to learn their fate. After host Shotzi Blackheart spun the wheel the result turned out to be a Devil's Playground match, and while Priest looked thrilled, Gargano looked pretty terrified. Gargano had a rough time of it early on, as he couldn't really get momentum until he threw Priest into the steel steps, and then the gears started turning. That's when Gargano went to get a weapon, and it was a Kendo Stick.

Priest was up on his feet before he could use it though, and he had his nightstick in hand. He was able to knock the Kendo Stick out of Johnny's hand and then he rammed Johnny into the fencing around the ring. He would do it again, and that's when Johnny started running.

It didn't work though, as Priest caught up to him with some steel steps, and Gargano couldn't avoid them. Priest kept up the attack, landing punches to the face as they made their way up the ramp, and he even tossed Gargano into the pumpkin he slashed.

Priest tried to make an example of Gargano at the top of the ramp, but Gargano seized the opportunity and turned the tides a bit. He did some damage until Priest hit Gargano's shin with the nightstick, and both were feeling the pain of all the hits. Gargano was able to land a huge hit on Priest though, countering Priest and lamming Preist's back and head into the steel steps, but Priest kicked out.

Preist would return the favor and slam Gargano back first onto the announce table, and it did not break, so that had to have hurt. Gargano and Priest would take their fight backstage, where Gargano was scared by a prop, but he managed to recover and use a fire extinguisher to throw Priest off and get some hits in.

At this point, Gargano found a crowbar and used it to inflict pain on Priest in a brutal move, though Priest eventually got free and slammed Gargano into a coffin.

The two ended up climbing up on a taller platform where the wheel was, and after Gargano smashed a trash can against Priest, Priest was able to return the favor. Things changed though when a costumed figure in a grim reaper costume ambushed Priest, and then handed Gargano a tombstone. Gargano smashed it over Priest's head and sent him flying through one of the prop buildings, and he looked out of it.

Gargano climbed over to him and that was enough for the win. Johnny Gargano is now your North American Champion

Here's the official description for tonight's Halloween Havoc on NXT.

Halloween Havoc is back! The scariest night of the year comes to NXT as Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship and Damian Priest defends the North American Title against Johnny Gargano under stipulations determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley finally clashes with Raquel Gonález, Dexter Lumis makes Cameron Grimes face his fears in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and more tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas

