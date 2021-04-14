A Major NXT Star Has Resigned

✖

Earlier in tonight's episode, we saw former Undisputed ERA member Roderick Strong enter the Performance Center with Marina Shafir, and their expressions looked a bit sullen. Now we know why, as later in the night NXT General Manager William Regal headed to his office and found Strong and Shafir there with an envelope. Regal read what it said and then asked Strong if he was sure. Strong said yes, and Regal said he was welcome back anytime and accepted what appeared to be his resignation

The official NXT account confirmed that is exactly what it was, so at least for now, it seems Strong's days as an NXT superstar are over. He doesn't reveal why during the segment, but there are a few ideas of what led to it.

As for why he's leaving, it's most likely due to the fallout between Undisputed ERA. Strong, Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly were brothers and claimed numerous titles between them, but that all changed when Cole turned on O'Reilly.

Cole would then apologize to Strong but that was a lie too, as he would then take down Strong and call him stupid. Then Strong tried to talk to O'Reilly, but he wasn't having it either, and Fish still out of action, it seems Strong was pretty much all on his own.

Time will tell if he comes back to NXT, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

