NXT Reveals Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa Match for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Walter made an immediate impact when he showed up on NXT last week, and he did so once again during tonight's NXT. Somehow Drake Maverick thought it was a good idea to challenge the NXT UK star, and so we got a very quick match that had Walter slamming Maverick down to the mat so hard he completely knocked him out. The referee called it and that was that, but then Tommaso Ciampa came out and had some words for the NXT UK Champion.

Ciampa referenced what he said before about taking on Walter intriguing him, and then he clarified that the NXT UK Championship is what intrigues him, and he cut right down to business, challenging Walter to a match at Stand & Deliver.

Walter initially balked and went to walk out of the ring, but Ciampa wouldn't take no from an answer and attacked Martel and Aichner. The numbers soon overwhelmed him though, and they held him while Walter ripped off his necklace and then hit him with a monster chop.

Walter stood over Ciampa but then surprised everyone when he said Ciampa would get his TakeOver match, so while Ciampa had to endure some pain, he did ultimately get what he wanted.

Here's the official description for tonight's episode.

"The march toward NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver continues with another huge edition of NXT! NXT General Manager William Regal will address the volatile situation between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is set to team with Zoey Stark against Raquel González & Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross clashes with Oney Lorcan and more."

Here's the full card:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Robert Stone Brand

Drake Maverick vs Walter

LA Knight vs Bronson Reed

Oney Lorcan vs Karrion Kross w Scarlett

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs Kushida

NXT General Manager William Regal Reveals Consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

