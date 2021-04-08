NXT Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa TakeOver Match

It was apparent that one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver's marquee matchups was Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa, and it did not disappoint in the least. In fact, it soared well past expectations, and fans couldn't get enough of the match's impressive physicality, of which there was quite a bit. Walter more than lived up to his reputation, and Ciampa was in amazing shape, delivering what some are calling a match of the year contender, and we're only in April. Fans had a lot to say about the match, and you can see what they're saying starting. on the next slide.

Ciampa had Walter on the ropes several times and seemed to push the NXT UK Champion to his limits several times throughout the match. Unfortunately, Walter pulled out the win and retains his Championship.

What ends up being the #NXTTakeOver match of the night? (and yes I would've included all 6 but Twitter doesn't allow 6 in a poll) — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 7, 2021

That said, some are asking for a full feud between the two instead of a one-off, and after seeing what they delivered in the ring during tonight's TakeOver, it's hard to argue with that request. If these two want to battle it out in the future, sign us up.

The NXT Women's Title will take center stage on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, as Io Shirai defends against Raquel González in a commercial-free main event. WALTER will also put the NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma will clash for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles and more.

Here are the full cards and the results so far for Night 1 and 2.

Night 1

Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm (Pre-show)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter defeated Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma

Pete Dunne Defeated Kushida

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

What have you thought of TakeOver so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!