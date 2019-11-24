NXT TakeOver WarGames: Finn Balor Beats Matt Riddle In Thrilling Match

Finn Balor has put everyone on notice since he made his grand return to NXT, knocking out Johnny Gargano and throwing a wildcard into just about everyone’s plans. All that meddling resulted in him locking horns with Matt Riddle, who decided to put an end to Balor’s rampage once and for all tonight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and the two had themselves quite a match. Balor showed just how deadly he can be in the ring, but Riddle didn’t shy away from the challenge at all. After the two gave everything they had it came down to a 1960 DDT for Balor to claim the victory.

The two eyed each other for a minute to begin the match, and the two stars traded submissions and holds for quite a while, putting on a wrestling clinic to start out the match. Riddle showed off his power by lifting Balor rather easily, but Balor was able to get him grounded once more and counter that offensive assault.

The two would continue to trade counters and hard-hitting chops and punches, keeping the pace methodical all along the way. At one point Riddle got an ankle lock and then managed to get Balor’s other ankle in a hold effortlessly, though Balor halted all the momentum with one amazing dropkick.

A jackhammer almost got Riddle the win, but Balor kicked out. Balor then managed to knock Riddle down but Riddle kicked out, and they traded more near falls. Eventually, Balor surprised Riddle with a DDT and that was all she wrote.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

