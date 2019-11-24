NXT TakeOver WarGames: Watch Dakota Kai Brutally Turn Heel

Team Ripley had to make a last-second adjustment when Mia Yim was taken out before TakeOver WarGames even started, and in her place, they went with Dakota Kai. This was Kai’s chance to prove she belonged on their team in the first place, but the team got far more than they bargained for after the match started, as Dakota Kai ended up turning on her team and brutally beating down her friend and teammate Tegan Nox, going full heel in the process.

She didn’t just beat down Nox either, but slammed her repaired knee in the door of the cage repeatedly, knocking her out of the match and getting herself kicked out f the match in the process.

You can watch how it unfolded below, but things are going to be far different going forward for Kai.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

