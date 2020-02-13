Tegan Nox Rocks Captain Marvel Shoes on NXT

NXT’s Tegan Nox is a huge comics fan, but more specifically a Captain Marvel fan. We’ve seen her wear ring gear at previous TakeOvers and pay-per-views, all based on different versions of Cap’s costume, but in her appearance during tonight’s NXT, she went with a more casual look. Clad in a Marvel-themed shirt after the Hulk, she stormed the ring to beat down Dakota Kai after her match with Candice LeRae, and as she was knocking her down you can see that she’s also rocking some Captain Marvel sneakers, and they look awesome.

As you can see in the video below, Nox is wearing the Captain Marvel Vans X Marvel SK8-HIs, which feature a slick interpretation of Cap’s red, blue, and gold color scheme. They’re definitely pretty slick, and you’ve got to love that Nox managed to rep her Cap appreciation at all times.

You can watch the full sequence below.

Nox wore an Iron Man take on Cap’s costume at the Royal Rumble, and has also worn the classic red and blue costume, the Kree green and grey costume, and the neon design from the movie, and we can’t wait to see what she takes on next.

