NXT TakeOver: Triple H Gives Update on Finn Balor's Jaw

The match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly delivered in more ways than one, and those who watched know it was a bloody affair on both sides. Balor would eventually come out on top, but it was apparent once the match was over that something was going on with Balor, specifically with his jaw. Balor spit up blood after the bell rang, leaving fans wondering if he was okay. On the NXT Media Call via Fightful Triple H gave an update on Balor's status, saying "Finn Balor is on his way to have his jaw x-rayed to see what's going on there."

Triple H did say that most everyone else seemed to be in good shape, and hopefully, if there is anything Balor needs to recover from it can be a quick fix, as Balor's momentum is at an all-time high. It would be a shame for him to have to sit out for an extended period of time and not capitalize on that, so we wish him a speedy recovery.

O'Reilly was a bit bloody as well, though it didn't seem to be as severe as it was in Balor's case.

Hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

You can see the look on both @FinnBalor and @KORCombat’s faces... to say that match was physical would be an understatement.

THAT. WAS. WAR.

Finn backed up everything he said..and Kyle showed everyone he belongs in the main event. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/BTFBuFRSf2 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2020

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver 31 below.

See Finn Bálor defend the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai battle Candice LeRae and more at NXT TakeOver 31 this Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here is the full card and results:

NXT Champion Finn Balor defeats Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeats Candice LeRae

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeats Johnny Gargano

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeats Isaiah Swerve Scott

Kushida defeats The Velveteen Dream

