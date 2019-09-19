NXT’s USA Debut Crowns Candice LeRae as Shayna Baszler’s Next Challenger

NXT’s USA premiere set out to make an impact, and it did just that in a number of ways. One of those ways was to define a new direction for its current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, who most recently took down Rhea Ripley with the help of her friends. Ripley is definitely going to want a rematch of course, but NXT also held a Fatal 4-Way match to figure out who the next challenger should be, which included superstars Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Candice LeRae, and only one of them could come out on top and challenge Baszler for her throne. That ended up being Candice LeRae after an action-packed match, and she is already pumped to go at Baszler the first chance she gets.

LaRae dove right into battle and the first bit of the match featured each one of the superstars getting in some offense, including some amazing moves from Belair. That said, Shirai wasn’t about to let the spotlight stay on Belair, and dished out some impressive moves of her own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LeRae and Yim would also dish out some punishment throughout the match, and several times all four superstars found themselves on the mat at the same time.

There could only be one winner though, and LeRae ended up being the one to win the opportunity to take on Baszler after pinning Yim to win the match.

You can check out the complete announced card for NXT’s big USA debut below.

NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong

No Disqualifications Street Fight Match: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain

Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

NXT airs on USA Network every Wednesday 7 pm CST.

What did you think of the Fatal 4-Way match, and do you think she can take on Baszler? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!