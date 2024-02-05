NXT Vengeance Day: Oba Femi Destroys Dragon Lee to Retain NXT North American Championship

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi had to really prove his mettle against former champion Dragon Lee at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and absolutely destroyed his contender in his first title defense! Oba Femi was the winner of the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament this year after defeating seven other competitors hoping to get their shot at a future NXT title, and Femi immediately made use of the contract he won in the tournament. Previously catching Dragon Lee by surprise to cash in his title opportunity, Oba Femi quickly won the NXT North American Championship.

After spending a couple of weeks refusing to give Dragon Lee a rematch for the title, the two finally had their full match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Femi had a lot to prove with this being his first defense as the current North American champion, and Dragon Lee needed to prove why he was the former champ. But Femi proved that he's going to be a dominant champion by absolutely destroying Dragon Lee in a match that was less one-sided than one might have expected.

What a battle!



Oba Femi takes down @dragonlee95 and is still the #WWENXT North American Champion 😤#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/IVc8v9i7AT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2024

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Match Card and Results

While Lee came out of the gate strong by utilizing his speed against Femi, it wasn't long before Femi changed the pace of the match and started using his overwhelming strength to beat down Lee. But Lee showed off many techniques meant to bring his oversized opponent down with unique holds and quick attacks to keep himself in the match. But at the end of the day, Femi continued to power through all of Dragon Lee's efforts and ultimately was able to win and retain the NXT North American Championship.

Currently going down at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, WWE NXT Vengeance Day is now streaming live with Peacock. The card and results for WWE NXT Venegeance Day so far break down as such:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker def. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

The D'Angelo Family def. Out The Mud

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice

