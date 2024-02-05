WWE's Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin Win Dusty Cup Finals at NXT Vengeance Day, Earn Tag Team Title Shot

Tonight's anticipated WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event got things underway with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament, with the teams of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams dueling it out in the finals. Despite being a relatively new team, Breakker and Corbin looked like a powerhouse, though the experienced teamwork of Williams and Hayes would counter their sheer speed and power quite well. The two teams would continue to score near falls, but the final one would happen when Breakker went to spear Williams, only for Hayes to push him out of the way and take the hit. Williams couldn't break up the pin in time, and Breakker and Corbin walked away the winners. They will now get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Hayes and Breakker started things off, but soon they tagged in their partners Williams and Corbin. Corbin knocked Williams out of the ring but Hayes jumped in to take over. Hayes avoided one collision and then threw Corbin into the ring post. Hayes then hit the fadeaway drop on Corbin but soon Corbin was up and knocking Williams down, only to get hit by Hayes, Breakker won the exchange though, slamming Hayes down.

Hayes got thrown into the corner turnbuckle hard, giving Breakker and Corbin the momentum once more. At one point Breakker almost hurt himself as he ran into the ropes at sprinting speed, but he recovered and knocked Hayes down with a lariat.

Corbin and Breakker kept Hayes from tagging in Williams, but Hayes finally got some room and tagged in his partner, and Williams went on a tear, clotheslining Breakker and slamming down Corbin. Williams then grabbed his knee a bit after getting up and would catch some rest after Hayes tagged in.

Williams and Hayes worked together to split Breakker and Corbin up, with Hayes getting a near fall on Breakker in the ring. Breakker kicked out and then proceeded to pick up Williams and Hayes and suplex them both. Then Breakker threw Corbin over the top rope, where he collided with Williams and Hayes on the floor.

Corbin hit a Deep Six and then covered Williams, but Williams kicked out. Breakker then went up top and knocked Williams and Hayes down on the floor. Williams and Hayes knocked both of their opponents to the mat, but Corbin and Breakker got back into it quickly, with Breakker spearing Hayes (who jumped in front of Williams) and getting the pin and the win.

Corbin and Breakker have won the Dusty Cup finals, and now they get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. You can find the current card and updated results for Vengeance Day below.

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Dragon Lee

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Six-Person Tag Team Match: Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo vs. Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker

No Disqualification Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

What have you thought of NXT Vengeance Day so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!