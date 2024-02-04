WWE's Zelina Vega Reveals Dream WrestleMania Team-Up and Match She Hopes to Cross Off the Bucket List in 2024

Zelina Vega is a WWE Superstar who is known for her innovative and eye-catching cosplay wrestling gear of various video game franchises like Street Fighter and anime characters. She's been with the promotion since 2018 and has competed in most of the PLE events like the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania. Vega has competed for the women's singles titles tons of times over the course of her career but the only gold she's captured in WWE thus far is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Carmella.

Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar caught up with Vega at a recent WWE 2K24 event to chat about the game as well as her dream match scenario, a match type that she hasn't yet crossed off her list. "Ooh, see that's the interesting thing," Vega said. "I always think dream matches, one of my dream matches that I actually got to have was teaming with Rey in Puerto Rico against Rhea and Dom. That was amazing. And I'm still kind of like that happened, right? That was real. Okay."

Last spring, WWE traveled to Puerto Rico for Backlash, headlined by Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, and Vega. SmackDown also took place there, which is where Vega teamed with Mysterio against the Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Priest. She and Mysterio came out victorious leading into Vega's big singles title match against Ripley. Vega repped Puerto Rico proudly with her gear that resembled the flag.

With the Chamber PLE coming up at the end of February in Australia, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's home country, Vega would love to take part in the women's Chamber match. Though she's never been inside the Chamber, she has come close to qualifying. Ahead of last year's event, Natalya, Shotzi, Vega and Shayna Baszler all competed against each other for a chance to enter the chamber and face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

"But, damn, I've never been in the Elimination Chamber match before, so I mean I think that could be kind of cool. But yeah, we'll see. I've never really thought of it like that. What kind of stipulation you'd want to have, what kind of match? Just the people involved, but I feel like now that I've had Rey involved in everything, I'm like, I don't know. I feel like there's got to be some kind of WrestleMania match with him and I, like something."