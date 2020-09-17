NXT Announces Women's No 1 Contender Battle Royal

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT featured an amazing match to kick things off between NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart, and while Blackheart pushed her to the limit, Shirai managed to come out on top. Now the search for the new No. 1 Contender begins, and that contender will be selected via a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal on next week's episode of NXT. The match will feature some of NXT's biggest names, including Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and more.

In fact, even Blackheart will get another shot at taking Shirai on, and Raquel Gonzalez will also be a part of the match, though we imagine she will end up face to face with Ripley after their bad blood.

There are a lot of possible ways for NXT to go with this lineup, and this should be one entertaining match.

"NEXT WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network: There will be a No. 1 Contender #BattleRoyal to determine who will challenge @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EiE6KwwXsAAnlif.jpg"

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Two massive title clashes headline a huge edition of NXT as Damian Priest defends the North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher, while Breezango look to hold on to the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium. Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces Shotzi Blackheart in non-title action and the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick & Killian Dain team up to battle The Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish. Catch it all tonight at 8/C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight:

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Breezango vs Imperium

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

Drake Maverick and Killian Dawn vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

Are you excited for the Battle Royal? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!