Paige Responds After Fan Bashes Female WWE Superstar’s Wardrobe Choices

Sexuality—barring John Tenta and a few others—is an important part of wrestling. Being attractive is a physical trait we all would like to have, so it’s best for WWE’s business to ensure their Superstars look good in the ring.

However, there are those who think Superstars, specifically the females, should wear less-revealing clothing. But SmackDown GM Paige thinks that’s a backwards notion.

On Sunday, a fan commented on one of Paige’s tweets, blasting WWE for “making” their female employees compete in minimal clothing.

“Wwe is bad company for lady’s there make women dressed in clothes that make them look like whores and this is not what we need for the WWE we need women to respect their body,” they wrote.

But Paige fired back with a stance that had far superior logic and grammar.

“Wrong. We dress the way we wanna dress,” wrote Paige. “We aren’t coerced or forced into dressing like anything other than what we feel comfortable, confident and beautiful in. The men technically show more skin than the women… does that make them “whores” or?”

Look no further than Finn Balor’s proud display of his man-bulge to back Paige’s argument. Sex has always, and will always sell in WWE. While things have toned down since the mid-90’s there’s nothing wrong with women men flaunting their chiseled physiques as long as it doesn’t break a health code. In 2018 especially, the women of WWE are driving the company, and if they weren’t comfortable in their wardrobe selection they simply wouldn’t wear it.

While the fan’s argument may come from the place of respecting women, comparing them the “whores” for their wardrobe selection seems to unravel his goodwill. Paige is right on this one, and if you have a problem with that, then WWE does have a pair of women-less options in The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.