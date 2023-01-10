Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell Trains With Notable Weapon

The clock is ticking on Percy Jackson and the Olympians' production. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series began filming in June 2022 and is expected to yell cut for the final time later this month. It has been just about all gas and no brakes for titular star Walker Scobell and company, as the crew has only taken time off for the odd occurrence like Disney D23 Expo and the winter holidays. These final filming weeks have already bid adieu to some of the show's top stars, as Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) recently revealed he has wrapped his scenes.

It is far from a walk to the finish line though, as Percy Jackson is gearing up to shoot one of The Lightning Thief's biggest battles in this final stretch. Scobell revealed that his climactic fight with Adam "Edge" Copeland's Ares will be shot this month.

"That's when we film all the cool stuff like the Ares fight," Scobell said in December. "And then I wrap up until Season 2."

While it's unknown if that particular scene has been shot as of this writing, it sounds like Scobell is gearing up for it. Taking to Twitter, Percy Jackson executive producer Becky Riordan praised Scobell's sword-wielding abilities.

"Walker's stunt double is wildly talented but it has been a treat watching Walker Scobell handle a sword," Riordan wrote. "The crew checking 'Walker are you OK?' and Walker happily exclaiming 'Yes!' grinning ear to ear having the time of his life! My wish? I hadn't missed all the fun!"

To connect some imaginary lines, the sword Scobell is handling is likely Anaklusmos, better known as Riptide. In the books, Riptide is Percy's signature weapon, emphasized by the fact that the son of Poseidon is never seen without it. That's no hyperbole either, as Riptide always reappears in Percy's pocket no matter where he leaves it.

Beyond its teleporting abilities, this Celestial Bronze blade disguises itself as a pen, only revealing its true form when uncapped. Throughout its multi-book history, Percy has used Riptide in the Battle of Manhattan, Underworld clashes, and in that aforementioned climactic tussle with Ares.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians wraps production later this month and is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2024.