Walker Scobell Reveals Major Percy Jackson Scene Will Be Shot Next Month

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is nearing the end of its eight-month production. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June, embarking on an eight-episode Season 1 shoot that will chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief. Those episodes will largely revolve around Walker Scobell's titular character, as The Adam Project standout leads the series alongside Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood). Beyond the half-bloods, Percy Jackson also boasts a star-studded lineup of Greek gods, with talent from across the entertainment industry fulfilling Olympian roles.

One of those Olympians is Ares, the god of war that will be brought to life by WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland. While Ares is not as powerful as Zeus or Poseidon, he has the most pronounced role of any of his godly counterparts in the first book. That includes a physical showdown with Percy, which Scobell revealed is being shot in the upcoming final weeks of production.

"That's when we film all the cool stuff like the Ares fight," Scobell told GoErie. "And then I wrap up until Season 2."

There's no telling as to when Season 2 could come, but it has been emphasized by Riordan that a sophomore installment is completely conducive on the successful of the first batch of episodes.

"Of course, first we have to get approval to do future seasons," Riordan wrote in August. "Right now, we are only green-lit for one season, but if you all watch and like it, I am optimistic we will get approval to do more."

Regardless of if or when that comes, Scobell noted that the Percy Jackson schedule is quite demanding.

"I think I've had four days off since May," Scobell added.

That said, this is far from an unexpected workload for Scobell, who proclaimed to a live audience at Disney's D23 Expo that he promises to bring his best to the fan-favorite role every day on set. Beyond that, Scobell wants to play the son of Poseidon to its fullest potential.

"I'm going to continue with 'Percy Jackson' as long as it goes," Scobell said.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians resumes production on January 2nd and is expected to air on Disney+ at some point in either late 2023 or early 2024.