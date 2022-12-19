Percy Jackson: Top Star Wraps Production, Teases Future Seasons

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is winding down production. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June after over two years of development, setting up shop in Vancouver for the majority of the eight-episode shoot. Leading man Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was the first name announced as part of the cast while Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By The Dozen) rounded out the core trio. In the subsequent months, top names from across the entertainment industry like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Adam "Edge" Copeland have joined the ensemble as Greek gods Hermes and Ares, respectively.

Outside of the titular characters, Percy Jackson has a number of crucial roles that may be understated in the first book but come to play in a big way down the line. Among those is Charlie Bushnell's Luke Castellan, the half-blood son of Hermes. Bushnell recently revealed that his Percy Jackson production days are officially in the rear view, at least for now.

"Officially wrapped my scenes for S1 of Percy Jackson," Bushnell wrote on Instagram. "Working on this show has been an absolute dream come true and I'm so grateful for the people I've met along the way. Thank you all for everything, much love. Can't wait to be back for more…"

While this may seem like an early wrap for Bushnell, this schedule aligns with Luke's role in The Lightning Thief. His most pronounced scenes come at the beginning and the end of that book, with sporadic appearances sprinkled in the middle chapters. That said, his most vital moment comes in the final pages of The Lightning Thief. If Disney+ is adapting that specific scene, it likely means that Percy Jackson Season 1's ending has already been shot.

Bushnell's emphasis on "S1" and his tease of coming "back for more" indicates the overall hope the Percy Jackson crew has for this series to run for multiple installments. Author and executive producer Rick Riordan has made it clear in the past that he hopes to adapt the sequels to The Lightning Thief in the future, but it all comes down to the success of Season 1.

"Of course, first we have to get approval to do future seasons," Riordan wrote earlier this year. "Right now, we are only green-lit for one season, but if you all watch and like it, I am optimistic we will get approval to do more."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to run production until January 2023.