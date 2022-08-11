Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite

One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.

Jericho busted out a picture-perfect lionsault in the title bout against Moxley, the first time he's utilized the move in months. This high-octane offense is what Jericho needed to match up against Moxley, who was up to his old hardcore tricks throughout.

Late in the bout, Jericho collided with an exposed turnbuckle, which turned his forehead into a faucet. This, combined with a supposed broken nose from earlier in the match, left Jericho's face covered in a crimson mask. Y2J took to his Instagram to show the post-match results from his facial injuries.

Jericho and Moxley have been long-time dance partners. The two feuded in WWE throughout 2016, even competing in the infamous Ambrose Asylum match that culminated with Jericho taking a rare thumbtack bump. Jericho would be one of AEW's first signings, winning the company's first main event at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. After the bell, a debuting Moxley would attack Jericho, planting the seeds for their eventual title clash at AEW Revolution 2020.

Outside of the ring, Moxley has made numerous appearances on the Talk is Jericho podcast. Among those appearances included Mox's first interview since leaving WWE, where he opened up about his entire experience with his former promotion.

With Jericho defeated, Moxley now sets his sights on AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless made his long-awaited return to AEW following Moxley's successful title defense against Jericho. The lineal and interim champions stared each other down before Moxley flipped off Punk and returned to the locker room. This inevitable unification bout looks set for AEW All Out next month, but has yet to be confirmed.