WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon Slips by The Miz in Falls Count Anywhere Match

Shane McMahon picked up his solo WrestleMania victory since 2001 on Sunday night, defeating The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35. However, his win came after enduring a high dose of punishment, Miz’s attempt to decimate McMahon backfired after a suplex from a scaffold knocked them both out, but with Shane-O-Mac in position for the pin.

After McMahon supplied a beatdown the Miz’s dad, the WWE Champion snapped and unloaded 10-straight minutes of punishing offense. That leads to a brawl in the stands with Shane McMahon taking a few nasty bumps. Per usual, Shane found the highest point in the arena he could fly off of—a production scaffold—and was chased by the Miz. However, instead of throwing McMahon off, the Miz opted for a suplex. That decision backfire as McMahon landed on Miz, and with them both out, but McMahon arm on top, the referee counted three.

Miz and McMahon’s history stretches all the way to November when McMahon stepped in for an injured Miz in the final round of the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel and defeated Dolph Ziggler to earn the title of “Best In The World.” Miz then began carrying the trophy around on SmackDown Live, saying that they both deserved a portion of the “Best in the World” title. He then convinced McMahon to join in him a tag team after stating that it would finally make Miz’s father proud of him. McMahon was receptive after hearing about Miz’s father, and the two eventually won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by beating Sheamus and Cesaro at the Royal Rumble. But soon the cracks started to show.

The pair dropped the tag titles at Elimination Chamber, then lost in a rematch against The Usos at Fastlane. Following the match McMahon brutally attacked both Miz and Miz’s father to seal his heel turn. On the following SmackDown Live, McMahon ordered Miz to face him at WrestleMania.

