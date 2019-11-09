Women of Wrestling’s Razor Talks Going From Writing to Wrestling, Biggest Challenges, and What Industry Can Learn From WOW

Fans are used to seeing the superheroes of WOW Women of Wresting throw down in the ring every Saturday night, and one of the show’s most lethal tag teams is none other than the Pyscho Sisters, which is made up of Razor, Fury, and Mezmeriah. We recently had the chance to chat with Razor (real name Sarah Wolfe) all about Women of Wrestling and what the promotion is bringing to the table, as well as how she got started, the challenges she’s faced along the way, and understanding both sides of the wrestling industry. Unlike most professional wrestlers, Razor actually started on the writing side first before heading into the ring.

“I originally started as a writer because, in addition to wrestling training, I’ve also been doing writing and social media for a few years,” Razor said. “And so I found out about the company through that and was so excited because I’ve always loved GLOW, and finding out that there was a successor to GLOW was kind of amazing to me. I was honestly a little bit jealous of the wrestlers who are wrestling at WOW.”

That’s why when an opportunity came up, she decided to go for it. “Then they held auditions and I said, ‘Hey guys, is it okay if I audition? Because that might be a conflict of interest.’ Apparently Selina Majors convinced David McLane and said, ‘Hey, if we don’t let her audition, she’s going to wonder for the rest of her life what could have been.’ And so they let me audition. Of course, I knocked it out of the park.”

Coming from the writing side gives her a unique perspective on the wrestling industry that not a lot of others have. That behind the scenes experience does also mean some critiques she sees online are more annoying than others, though she welcomes valid critiques.

“It depends on the type of critique because some critiques are valid, you know? Sometimes you do wonder why is this the storyline when you guys have all the information of the internet available to you to know that people don’t like this kind of storyline, why do you keep putting it out for some of the big companies? Right? But then for actual wrestling matches, you know, sometimes people don’t understand what is being done or what a wrestler was attempting to do, and so when they critique it that way, that’s more where I tend to get annoyed.”

Razor has faced her share of challenges in her career, including one particularly rough injury early in her career, though despite those challenges, stepping into a ring and engaging with the audience makes all that hard work worth it.

“The most rewarding aspect is anytime you step into the ring and you have the audience reacting the exact way you want them to react, that’s the most rewarding feeling because you know that you are in control and that you accomplished your goal, whatever it was,” Razor said. “As far as difficulties, I think every aspect of wrestling is incredibly difficult so to pick one thing that I overcome is hard, but when I first started training, my back went out and that’s when I found out that I had a weak back, so living in a second story home, not being able to move, not even being able to get up and use the restroom on my own, it was one of the scariest times of my life.”

The wrestling industry has changed quite a bit in recent years, putting more of a spotlight on Women’s wrestling. WOW was definitely ahead of the curve on that, embracing that from the get-go, and there’s actually quite a bit that other promotions could take from what WOW is doing.

“Absolutely everything from the ground up, because every other promotion seems to make it an interesting woman’s storyline either with there are two women, one has the belt, one doesn’t, and it’s just those two women wrestling over and over again, or they think we want to see something about boyfriends, or cheating, or all these other things, and women are just like men,” Razor said.

“We have so many stories to tell and what WOW is doing perfectly, is it’s showing all those doors,” Razor said. “I mean, we have every shape, size, color, nationality, we have the LGBT community represented. We have everything going on, and then we have interesting storylines for each of those characters, storylines that don’t have anything to do with the same old boring stories that you tend to see women in.”

“We have a voodoo person, we have a girl gang, we have a rapper, like we have everything going on just like with the men’s storylines that every other promotion seems to be able to tell. So I think the biggest takeaway they could see is that people enjoy these stories, these different stories about women. They enjoy the diversity on our roster and they enjoy the wrestling that’s actually happening. I mean, I know I sound biased because I’m actually on the show, but if I wasn’t on the show, this is exactly the content I’d want to be watching.”

So, what’s next for Razor and the Psycho Sisters? Well, they definitely have one tag team in their sights.

“The Tag Team that I can’t wait to dominate next would be the newly announced one, which is a Fire and Adrenaline because I don’t like that Fire beat Fury. It was a fluke. It shouldn’t have happened and I don’t like that Adrenaline decided to try and take things into her own hands. So I think they need to be taught a lesson.”

You can check out Razor and the Psycho Sisters on WOW Women of Wrestling Saturday nights at 8 pm est on AXS TV, and you can find Razor on Instagram and Twitter. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WOW Women of Wrestling!