Released WWE Star Makes Shocking Debut in NJPW

Earlier this year WWE released quite a few wrestlers from the roster, and one of the unfortunate names on that release list was Buddy Murphy. Murphy had continually shown how talented he was, and despite being in some big storylines he was still released from the roster. Many were curious where he would go when his non-compete was up, and now we have our answer, as tonight it was revealed that he is headed to New Japan Professional Wrestling. Murphy, who is now going by Buddy Matthews, popped up on the screen (which you can see below), and then a date was revealed, seemingly being his debut.

He is set to make his NJPW debut on November 13th, and you can check out his big introduction below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/heykarensensei/status/1449528087700512771?s=20

Murphy was released by WWE in June and was eligible to sign with a new company as of August 31st. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he talked about marketing himself during that time in between.

“The 90 days is to kill all buzz and all hype,” Murphy said. “It’s so you don’t have any momentum when you go somewhere else. I’m not going to blow my load in the first week. I have to expand it over the 3 months. That’s why I drop the progress photo. Then I will drop something else. I feel like they hoard a lot of talent, and now they are saturating the talent. It is a business move I believe they are making. If you send out 3 guys, they can do what they want. If you send out 40 guys, the work gets cut. But wrestling can boom again. Now the pandemic is ending, more talent can go to the indies, and the fans can see it all.”

Are you excited for his NJPW debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!