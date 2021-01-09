Renee Paquette Reveals How WWE Tried To Get Rid Of Her Canadian Accent

Renee Paquette became one of WWE's most beloved announcers during her run with the company as Renee Young. A personality that jumped off the screen and was easily relatable, WWE has had a hard time finding other broadcasters with the natural ability that Paquette possesses. Since leaving the company earlier this year, Paquette has revealed that she and husband Jon Moxley are expecting a child this year. She has also started a new podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

On her podcast this week, Paquette revealed that when she first started with WWE, the company made her take classes to try to get rid of her Canadian accent.

"When I first signed to WWE, they made me take classes to get rid of my Canadian accent," Paquette said. "I'm sure it's more than it is now, but it was very faint and everything. I had to go to Manhattan once a week with this woman and she had to give me words I have to read during the week to make sure that I didn't mispronounce vowels."

She also spoke about how she originally became a fan of the wrestling business.

"So, I guess I got interested in wrestling probably back in what would've been, I was in fourth grade?" Young said. "'95, I would've been in fourth grade, something like that. I was very much into wrestling at that point. It was Undertaker, Stone Cold, The Rock was coming in. I remember all my friends loving Kane, big Kane fans.

"I think it was a Monday Night RAW in Toronto. I got to go with my dad. He was a concert promoter and he worked all of the arenas in Toronto. So, I got to hang backstage and meeting, Mick Foley and Chyna. I will always remember that so vividly."

She also revealed that her favorite wrestler has always been Goldust (Dustin Rhodes).

"The character I always look back to is Goldust. To me, he's always been my favorite," Young said. "I have a whole different level of respect for what he does now. First of all, in terms of the way he still moves and what he pulls off in the ring is amazing, but the way he truly cares and helps the next generation. I love watching him work with people like that. He just loves wrestling, but my own fandom, Goldust was my absolute favorite."

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.