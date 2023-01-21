Report Addresses Possibility of Plans for WWE's AJ Styles at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 night two is now officially in the books, but a new report takes us back to night one at the beginning of the year. In a new interview with Fightful's Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Rocky Romero addresses the possibility of WWE's AJ Styles making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Karl Anderson, who faced Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship during night one's card. Apparently, there were some talks about Styles appearing, and Syltes also thought it would be a cool idea. Romero also added that if it were up to Styles, he might have been there (via Fightful Select).

Unfortunately, any potential plans were squashed when Styles suffered a broken ankle at a WWE live event. Styles was with The OC's Anderson and Mia Yim against The Judgement Day when he landed on his ankle awkwardly, leading the referee to flash the X sign. Styles ended up having a broken ankle and will be sidelined for a while, and that brought any plans for Wrestle Kingdom to a halt.

It is also mentioned Doc Gallows not making the trip alongside Anderson was a New Japan Pro-Wrestling call. Romero did also say that there were never any official plans for Styles to appear. It's unfortunate that Styles will be out of action for a while, but we wish him all the best and hopefully, he will be back at 100% soon.

Styles will miss the Royal Rumble, but Gallows and Anderson are likely to be in the Men's Rumble match, while Yim will likely be involved in the Women's match. None of them have declared yet, but with only one more week to go, we should get confirmation on that soon. In the meantime, you can find the full card for the Royal Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, and Gunther so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

