Report: WWE SmackDown Was 'A Mess' Backstage Last Night

Things were reportedly a little frantic backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday. The show, the first blue brand broadcast since Survivor Series, did not have any matches announced until shortly before it went on the air. In fact, there was virtually nothing advertised earlier in the day outside of more drama between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso hinted at. In the end, the show featured a good match between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn that fans surely would have been excited about had it been advertised in advance.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, it was a "mess" backstage. Vince McMahon reportedly didn't arrive to the show until 12:30 pm and nobody knew what was happening until he was there, which is why nothing was advertised.

McMahon's late arrival has apparently become a routine in recent weeks, with one source noting that this was "nothing new." Reports in recent weeks have indicated that a rough outline of the show has been done by the writing staff in advance of McMahon's arrival, but when he gets there he has other ideas and basically rips up the script and starts fresh.

Zayn won his match with Bryan via count-out, and that finish was apparently changed by McMahon. The segments between Reigns and Uso were also reportedly McMahon's decision and changed from what was originally planned.

All of this came on the heels of last weekend's PPV event, Survivor Series, one of the four biggest PPV events of the year for WWE.

The full results of that PPV were as follows:

The Miz won an 18-man Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw def. Team SmackDown

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day

United States Champion Bobby Lashley def. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks def. Raw Women's Champion Asuka

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw def. Team SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

