Report Reveals New Details on Cesaro’s WWE Exit

Earlier today the wrestling world was shocked to learn that the Swiss Superman Cesaro quietly left WWE and chose not to re-sign with the company. Cesaro was operating on a one-year extension so there’s not a non-compete attached since the deal just expired, and previous reports indicated that WWE did offer Cesaro a contract but he chose to walk away. Now some new details have been revealed courtesy of Fightful Select, and it appears that Cesaro had mentioned his deal ending to some members of the WWE roster as far back as October of last year, and at the time he wasn’t sure if he was going to re-sign.

According to the report, several people they spoke with were surprised that he was given a one-year extension instead of the typical longer-term deal. Those sources also said that they had already said their goodbyes, while some of those sources said there was “reasonable disappointment” on Cesaro’s part regarding how he was used and the spots he was left out of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE sources did speak highly of Cesaro’s professionalism regarding his last match and finishing his run with WWE, and while he didn’t re-sign, numerous people within WWE also added that it didn’t appear to be a “door completely closed” situation regarding Cesaro returning to the company.

WWE did reportedly offer him a deal, but sources say it was rejected. This also coincides with there being no long-term plans for Cesaro, as Fightful was told that unless a new deal was signed, that would remain the case. There was no indication he would re-sign, so evidently, that meant there was no reason to push him either.

Cesaro has been a fan favorite for quite a while, and while he’s had some memorable runs during his time in WWE, including a United States title reign, many always hoped he would be in the title picture for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship down the line, but that never materialized. He was in the Universal Championship scene briefly last year against Roman Reigns, but that was never going to result in a title reign unfortunately, at least not in the midst of Reigns’ current run as Champion (which has been phenomenal mind you, so no shade there either).

Now the question is where does Cesaro go next, and without a non-compete in effect, we could see him pop up anywhere and at any time.

Where do you want to see Cesaro go next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!