Retribution Ruins the Opening of WWE SmackDown, Beats Down Big E and John Morrison

WWE SmackDown got off to an interesting start tonight, as Big E and John Morrison faced off in the ring but never finished their match as the ring was swarmed by Retribution. The chaotic group flooded the ring and the entrance ramp and ran off the commentary team while surrounding E and Morrison in the ring. They then beat E and Morrison down before running out as fast as they could, and that's when Miz came to the ring to check on Morrison.

We then saw the stars in the back talking about Retribution coming into their house, and that's where Baron Corbin said he could lead everyone and keep them safe.

Big E shut everyone down right after, giving an inspirational speech, and you can check out what happened in the post below.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of SmackDown below.

"Braun Strowman vows to confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, a Triple Brand Battle Royal will be held to determine Bayley's SummerSlam challenger and much more."

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Braun Strowman confronts The Fiend

Big E vs John Morrison

Alexa Bliss talks run-in with The Fiend

Triple Brand Battle Royal

