WWE SmackDown: The New Day’s Next Challengers Revealed for TLC

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival will challenge The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the TLC PPV event in Minneapolis next Sunday night.

The Revival became the new number one contenders following a tag team elimination match during Friday night’s SmackDown that also featured Shorty G and Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party. The final two teams were Shorty G and Ali against The Revival.

Gable locked in an ankle lock but Wilder was able to fight out and Dawson hit an uppercut which lead to the final pinfall.

Following the match, The Revival got on the microphones and ran down The New Day for turning the tag team titles into a joke. They told them no more rainbows and unicorns and said after they beat them for their titles, they can return to doing their podcast and start complaining at their desks. The New Day recently began a podcast under the WWE’s new network of podcasts that also includes Corey Graves’ show, After The Bell.

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

