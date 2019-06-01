Watch: Ric Flair Gives Fired-Up Speech, Says He Will Not Slow Down or Change

Ric Flair recently suffered another medical scare, but the former 16-time world champion emerged from the hospital as excitable as ever.

Fans will remember that two years ago, Flair suffered a medical emergency which almost took his life. Following that scare, he seemed to be back in good health. Then, he went to the hospital on May 16th for what was reported to be a medical emergency. However, those associated with him pushed back and said it was a treatment he had previously scheduled and not as serious as reports made it sound.

Well, that narrative eventually changed and he was hospitalized much longer than planned. In fact, Flair had to pull out of his highly publicized appearance at Starrcast in Las Vegas last weekend due to the emergency.

Following his release from the hospital last week, Flair made his first comments since the ordeal this week to TMZ. He noted that it was a “miracle” that he survived, talked about how this was the second time in two years where he had almost died, thanked his doctors for “bringing me back,” and noted that the entire treatment carried a price tag of $1.8 million.

And then, the Nature Boy that wrestling fans have known for five decades reared his head again, for better or for worse.

“I’m living here to tell you the kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, limousine riding, jet flyin’ son of a gun is not gonna change, slow down, I’m moving forward,” Flair said.

He went on to note that many of his friends checked in during the emergency, notably Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Steve Austin, and Charles Barkley. However, Flair was irked that several others of his friends did not make a call (no names were given).

“I know who has not been there for me, I know who has not had my back,” Flair said.

Apparently, doctors warned Flair that it’s time to tone down his lifestyle but he’s not having any of it.

“I’m never gonna get old. I got a wife that wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life. She needs that 35-year-old man,” he said.

“I don’t care how many doctors tell me, ‘you gotta learn to grow up’ …I’m not gonna act like my age, don’t ever tell me that!! I’m paying you to make me better so I can be me. That’s me and that’s all i’m ever gonna be … good or bad.

“I’m up, I’m well, and I’m just starting to tell my story.”