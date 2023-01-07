Ric Flair Reacts to Charlotte Flair's WWE Return

The Queen of WWE made her triumphant return two weeks ago on SmackDown, and she would end the night as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. It was quite a whirlwind of a return, and since then she's already delivered a promo that drew Thank You Charlotte chants and defended her Title against Sonya Deville in the week since. During an interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Ric Flair was asked about his reaction to Charlotte's return to WWE, and though he didn't expect it to happen until the Royal Rumble, he couldn't have been happier for her. He shed some tears and then also shared that he's never seen her this happy in a really long time.

When asked about his reaction to her return, Flair said "I started crying again. I always do. I'm so happy for her. I knew she was coming back. I knew she was coming back, but I assumed the Rumble like everybody else. She doesn't tell me anything. She says I have a big mouth [laughs]. I'm so proud of her. It's unbelievable."

Charlotte was gone for around 7 months, and during that time she got married to Andrade El Idolo and also dealt with a major issue with her teeth that came out of her match with Ronda Rousey. It was a welcome break from WWE but she was very much ready to jump back in.

"I'm so happy for her. [The wedding] happened at a time where she could take a break. The arm thing with Rhonda, and she got hit in the mouth in that same match and had a major issue with her teeth. But it was a well-deserved rest, and sometimes it's good to walk away from it," Flair said.

"There was certainly no loss of respect with Ronda Rousey. I thought they had a hell of a match. It was a good opportunity to get away. She and [Andrade] have had an opportunity to spend a lot of time together. They bought a new home. It's really been good for her. But at the same time, I know how she bad she wanted to her back in, too. After a while, all that gets old, and now I want back in. She's doing great. I've never seen her this happy, really in a long time," Flair said.

Now Flair is holding Championship gold and looking for a new challenger, and we'll have to see if she ends up defending her Championship at the Royal Rumble.

