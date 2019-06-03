Watch: Ric Flair Posts Video Accusing Former Agent of Stealing Money From Him

Ric Flair returned to his YouTube account on Monday with a new, 18-minute video recapping his current legal issues with his former agent Melinda Morris Zanoni.

Flair explained that Zanoni had been his friend for the last 20 years and his agent for the last 10, but after his latest medical emergency the WWE Hall of Famer woke up to learn that Zanoni had allegedly allowed all of his trademarks, including his own wrestling name, to lapse, and that they were only saved thanks to the folks at WWE.

He went on to list a series of alleged wrongdoings on her behalf, from embezzling money from him to threatening his wife Wendy Barlow via anonymous calls. He then dared her to sue him over the video, saying that everything he was saying had been checked over by his lawyer already.

“Melinda, I don’t know how you live with yourself,” Flair said. “Twenty years friendship, 10 years my agent. Not a text, you didn’t drive down to the hospital. You just didn’t give a s—. And you assumed I was [going to] die, like a lot of people did, and you just grabbed all the money you could run with.”

Flair described his recovery from his latest medical complications as yet another “miracle. Just two days after his postponed surgery took place, “The Nature Boy” was released from the hospital.

Not long after that he began posting updates on his health, assuring his fans that he was in good spirits and would be back to stylin’ and profilin’ very soon.

“I’m living here to tell you the kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, limousine riding, jet flyin’ son of a gun is not gonna change, slow down, I’m moving forward,” Flair said.

“I’m never gonna get old. I got a wife that wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life. She needs that 35-year-old man,” he added. “I don’t care how many doctors tell me, ‘you gotta learn to grow up’ …I’m not gonna act like my age, don’t ever tell me that!! I’m paying you to make me better so I can be me. That’s me and that’s all i’m ever gonna be … good or bad.”

Flair’s latest appearance in the WWE came at WrestleMania 35 back in April, where he assisted Triple H in beating Batista in a career-threatening No Holds Barred match by passing him a sledgehammer.