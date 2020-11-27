Bronson Rechsteiner, Son of Rick Steiner, Receives WWE Tryout

The son of a WWE legend is trying his hand at the wrestling business. Bronson Rechsteiner, son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner, recently received a tryout with WWE according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There were not details on if WWE officials were impressed or what the outcome of the tryout was, but we'd expect some kind of word on that soon.

Rechsteiner had been pursuing a career in professional football. He had played college at Kennesaw State where he rushed for 909 yards last year as a fullback, averaging 8 yards per carry. After going undrafted, he was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens but waived in August.

Rechsteiner has wrestled before, though he said he was saving a real attempt at wrestling success for when he was done with football. He made his debut in August , defeating Jamie Hall with the Steiner Recliner at the AWF/WOW WrestleJam 8 event in Ringgold, Georgia. Rechsteiner is the nephew of wrestling star Scott Steiner, the real-life brother of Rick (Bronson's father).

Scott and Rick Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, were one of the most successful tag teams of the 1980s and 1990s. They capured the NWA, IWGP, WCW, and WWE Tag Team Championships. Rick also had a run as a singles star prior to teaming with his brother, while Scott achieved most of his success as a singles star in the late 1990s as a member of the nWo, initially, before moving on from the nWo and sustaining his stardom in the singles ranks.