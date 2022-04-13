Ricochet Addresses the Biggest Complaint WWE Fans Have About the Intercontinental Championship

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 was a critical and financial success earlier this month, but it wasn’t without its criticisms. One of the loudest was regarding the company’s treatment of the Intercontinental and United States Championships, neither of which were defended at Mania despite it being a two-night event. Ricochet appeared on The Bump this week and addressed that issue, saying he’s making it his mission to defend on title on every pay-per-view (premium live event) going forward. The IC title has yet to be defended on pay-per-view in 2022 and only popped up twice in 2021 (Fastlane and WrestleMania 37).

“WrestleMania is always an electricity, it’s the Showcase of the Immortals, it’s something you do want to be on,” Ricochet said (h/t Fightful). “WrestleMania is the top of the mountain. If I wasn’t going to be on it, I was so glad I was able to spend time with my son and recharge my physical and mental battery and the family battery. I’m glad I was able to do that. As much as WrestleMania is an event, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion. That’s my goal for next year, to make sure that [the Intercontinental Championship] and myself, collectively, together, make it to WrestleMania and make it on WrestleMania and that this title, I want to make it as famous as possible to where it can’t miss another one. This title can’t miss another premium live event. It’s not going to miss Backlash, it’s not going to miss Money in the Bank. WrestleMania is the showcase of the immortals and Ricochet plans on being immortal.”

Ricochet won the championship on the March 4 edition of SmackDown by beating Sami Zayn. He has since successfully defended it against Zayn and both members of Los Lotharios in a triple threat bout. Do you think WWE will finally elevate the Intercontinental Championship back to its former glory? And would unifying it with Finn Balor’s US title help with that process? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Three matches have been confirmed for next month’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, taking place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island. That includes two title matches — Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match and Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville.