Former Ring of Honor World Champion Xavier Dead at 43

Former Ring of Honor wrestler Xavier, real name John Jirus, has died at the age of 43 according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Xavier was born in Queens, New York and trained under former ECW wrestler Tony Devito before making his debut in 1997. He competed in the first-ever Ring of Honor show in the company's history, and eventually defeated Low-Ki to become the second man to ever hold the ROH World Championship. He first won the title in September 2002, and held it for 182 days before dropping it to a young Samoa Joe in March 2003. That kicked off Joe's 645-day reign as champion, which remains the longest world championship reign in the company's history.

Xavier would have three stints with Ring of Honor, the last of which came in 2007. He had a number of tryout matches in the WWE over the years, including appearances on Velocity and Sunday Night Heat. He had a tryout match with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2010, but was not signed. He continued to work various local promotions in the northeast up until 2016. The former champ also dabbled in mixed martial arts, competing in two amateur fights.

Ring of Honor had booked Xavier for his return to the company back in March, as he was supposed to face Jay Lethal at the ROH Past vs. Present event in Las Vegas on March 14. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous ROH fans took to Twitter after the news broke to pay their respects.

The match that never got a chance to happen. So fucking sad to hear about Xavier. The first ROH champion to pass away. #RIPXavier pic.twitter.com/3rKg1qElVt — Alex Kalil (@AlexKalil) August 17, 2020

RIP Xavier. The second ever ROH World Champion and one of the most underrated independent wrestlers of all time. pic.twitter.com/O6rXQYoMso — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) August 16, 2020

Xavier is best known for the ROH title run but he did a lot of great work in a bunch of Tri-State indies before that (check the ladder match with Low Ki if you’ve never seen it). If he had come up today he would absolutely be in NXT and the North American title ladder match. — Joe Gagne (@joegagne) August 17, 2020

Very sad news to read. Always enjoyed Xavier's work. Felt he got a raw deal from early ROH fanbase. Still not sure why. RIP The ladder match with Ki is free on YouTube. Give it a watch. https://t.co/9ESTcsLcUr — RobViper (@RobViper) August 17, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.