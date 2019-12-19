NXT’s Roderick Strong Reveals North American Championship Challenge

This week’s NXT was full of heavy-hitting matches, and while next week’s NXT takes place over the holidays, that doesn’t mean they are resting on their laurels. During tonight’s broadcast, NXT announced that current North American Champion Roderick Strong has issued a North American Championship Challenge for next week’s episode, and we are definitely intrigued to see who answers the call. Odds are a certain Velveteen Dream might make his presence felt, but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Dream is the one that Strong took that North American Championship belt from in the first place, but it is believed that Dream was also nursing an injury, which helped lead to Strong’s victory.

If he’s healthy, could we see Dream come back for his title? It would certainly be a great way to round out 2019, wouldn’t it?

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

You won’t want to miss a second of NXT action tonight, as the NXT Championship Match between Adam Cole and Finn Bálor will kick off the show at 8/7 C and will be presented commercial-free. Plus, Rhea Ripley looks to end Shayna Baszler’s reign of terror and capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Who will leave Full Sail University with NXT’s top titles? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The full card can be found below.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

