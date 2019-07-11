WWE Gives The Undertaker and Roman Reigns Tag Team a Name With New Shirt

For the first time on WWE television, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will join forces on Sunday when they take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The commemorate the union between “The Deadman” and “The Big Dog,” WWE Shop released a new shirt this week, dubbing the pair the “Graveyard Dogs.” It’s available to order right here.

GRAVEYARD DOGS THIS IS GENIUS pic.twitter.com/9rWS5zLaXH — Liz adores Ria🔅 (@reneesheadsett) July 11, 2019

Will WWE actually use this title on Sunday? Probably not, but the shirt is somehow both hilarious and awesome.

After defeating Goldberg in a now infamous match at the Super ShowDown event, it looked like Undertaker was on his way back to semi-retirement. However the night after Stomping Grounds he reappeared on Raw to save Reigns from a two-on-one attack by McMahon and McIntyre. He explained a week later in a promo that he intended to take McMahon and McIntyre’s souls to hell.

The feud between Reigns and McMahon stretches all the way back to April when Reigns celebrated his first night as a member of the SmackDown Live roster by nailing Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch. Shane then turned his attention to Reigns, and managed to beat him at Super ShowDown thanks to some heavy interference from McIntyre. It looked like the feud was over when Reigns beat McIntyre clean at Stomping Grounds, but McMahon wasn’t having it.

Alongside Reigns and Undertaker, Shane is currently feuding with The Miz, Cedric Alexander and Kevin Owens while aligning himself with Elias, The Revival and Dolph Ziggler.

Other big matches announced for Sunday’s show include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black vs. Cesaro and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.

The show’s headliner is a Last Chance Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match for both the WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championships, pitting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

