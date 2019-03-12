Roman Reigns on WWE Fastlane: ‘I Was Pretty Nervous’

When a wrestler returns from hiatus, WWE typically eases them back into in-ring action. But it’s WrestleMania season, which means Roman Reigns’ first match in five months had to come in a pay-per-view’ main event.

And he wasn’t exactly comfortable.

Despite the time away, Reigns fared just fine this Sunday, but in an interview with Variety, The Big Dog revealed that he was feeling a little insecure before his match began.

“I think a lot of it was nerves,” Reigns said. “Nothing prepares you for the ring like the ring. I’ve had some really good training sessions, some great workouts, but nothing is like being in that ring in front of that crowd with the lights on you. I was pretty nervous that I would have that ring rust…but I felt once I got out there and started moving around. My instincts took over and it was just like riding a bike.”

As expected, Reigns, along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins had a triumphant night at Fastlane. Like the Shield, that trio has served as the foundation of WWE’s new era. When leukemia forced Reigns to step away in October, WWE lost a chunk of its blockbuster power. However Reigns improbably returned with news of remission in late February, and it seemed like balance could once again be restored. But right before Reigns came back, ness of Ambrose’s upcoming departure dominated wrestling headlines. That, combined with Reigns emotional return to the ring, made for a very poignant ending to Fastlane.

“This whole period of the past few months, it’s really solidified my views on family and your support system and just being around the ones you love, trying to capitalize on that love and spread it,” he continued. “It was nice coming back with those guys, and it was more than just me. Obviously with Ambrose, the news out with him not resigning, you just don’t know. It’s a unique time for us. We’ve grown as performers and young me to be able to handle a split to where we were separated…but it was nice to be able to put that aside after being out for five months and entertain the fans. It felt fitting to come back in and lean on those guys one more time,” he said.

With WrestleMania just weeks away, Reigns still does not have plans. However, with Drew McIntyre looking to end Abrose’s WWE run on Raw, we’ll bet that Reigns books the Scotsman for ‘Mania.