Watch: Roman Reigns Arrives on SmackDown Live, Knocks Out Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns was the final acquisition of the night for SmackDown Live, giving the Blue Brand a new headlining star.

Vince McMahon opened the final segment of the Superstar Shake-up episode of SmackDown on Tuesday night with the man he promised to be the “biggest acquisition” in the history of the company. He then brought out Elias, much to the dismay of the Montreal crowd. “The Drifter” tried to start up one of his concerts, but was interrupted by Reigns’ music. “The Big Dog” made his way down to the ring, hit Elias with a Superman Punch, then gave McMahon a punch of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns closed out the show by declaring that SmackDown Live is now his yard.

The former WWE and Universal Champion returned to the WWE back in February with the news that his leukemia was in remission, which allowed him to return to action for the first time since making his cancer diagnosis announcement in October. He made his in-ring return at Fastlane in a Shield reunion with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, then defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

In a recent interview with Variety, Reigns admitted he was nervous about stepping back into the ring.

“I think a lot of it was nerves,” Reigns said. “Nothing prepares you for the ring like the ring. I’ve had some really good training sessions, some great workouts, but nothing is like being in that ring in front of that crowd with the lights on you. I was pretty nervous that I would have that ring rust…but I felt once I got out there and started moving around. My instincts took over and it was just like riding a bike.”

“This whole period of the past few months, it’s really solidified my views on family and your support system and just being around the ones you love, trying to capitalize on that love and spread it,” he added. “It was nice coming back with those guys, and it was more than just me. Obviously with Ambrose, the news out with him not resigning, you just don’t know. It’s a unique time for us. We’ve grown as performers and young me to be able to handle a split to where we were separated…but it was nice to be able to put that aside after being out for five months and entertain the fans. It felt fitting to come back in and lean on those guys one more time.”

p>—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!