Roman Reigns Comments on 900 Day Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign

The Tribal Chief is focused on defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber against Sami Zayn, but that doesn't mean he can't celebrate an impressive milestone along the way. Today Reigns passed the 900-day mark as WWE Champion, after WWE acknowledged the achievement, Reigns had a few words for the WWE Universe. Reigns shared the photo and added the caption "I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou ☝🏽🩸". You can find the full post from Reigns below.

Reigns has been on the best run of his career over the past two years, and The Bloodline is single handily the best storyline going in professional wrestling. That doesn't show any sign of stopping as WWE heads into WrestleMania 39, and in a recent interview with The Ringer, Reigns addressed the power he's been given and utilized since returning in this form.

"I have the power to do whatever I want," Reigns said. "And I don't say that irresponsibly. I say that with confidence that I've taken everything that I've been given and either knocked it out of the park or took something that wasn't expected to be a home run, elevated it, put people on base and then hit a grand slam with it. What I've done over the past two years, it's continued proof that this guy is what's best for this company. If Roman Reigns is doing good, WWE's doing good."

As for when his Championship run might come to a close, Reigns is still playing out the rest of the game and isn't putting any limits on where this goes.

"I'm right in the middle of it. People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now. Just wait, man. We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business. And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter," Reigns said.

"Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there's just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we've been putting on. Man, it's been a hell of a journey. But it's only begun. It's going to get bigger," Reigns said.

What do you think of Reigns' 900-day record? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.