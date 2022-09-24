Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown and Finally Gives Sami Zayn His Own Perfect Bloodline Shirt

Roman Reigns made his grand return to SmackDown during tonight's episode, and after having the crowd acknowledge him it was time to get down to business. With the full Bloodline in tow (including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn), Paul Heyman got on the microphone and insulted the Salt Lake City, Utah crowd, and then addressed Reigns' win at Clash at the Castle and Drew McIntyre's loss. Then things would take a turn where it looked as if Zayn's time in the Bloodline was at an end, but instead Reigns revealed a new Honorary Uce shirt and the crowd lost their minds.

Heyman kept the big talk coming and said this was all Roman's home turf and even alluded to Karrion Kross taking him down next. Heyman then addressed the newest Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, saying that it was unfortunately not his or Roman's idea (and hinted that it wasn't Sami's idea either), but said the idea for Solo came from the elders of the Samoan Dynasty.

Heyman said Solo was sent because Brock Lesnar took out the wise man and The Usos had enough on their plate, and someone needed to step in and help stop the attacks on Roman's Title reign. Heyman called Solo the enforcer for Roman's reign on the Island of Relevancy and added that now Jimmy and Jey can focus on their pursuit of immortality.

Jimmy then got on the microphone and said that after tonight's match against the Brawling Brutes you will once again hear "And Still", and then Jey weighed in on it and delivered the "We The Ones" but was cut off by Reigns, who put his hand out for the microphone.

Roman then asked for Solo and said "the Elders may have sent you, but you answer to me now. Acknowledge me." Sikoa then said "I acknowledge you my Tribal Chief", and Reigns was all smiles and hugged Sikoa.

That's when the music started and they went to exit, but Zayn asked for the music to be cut and apologized that he had something to say. Zayn said, "I know I'm not technically blood, but the way you guys have taken me in as a family of late, I wanted to show my gratitude, and I wanted to also publicly acknowledge the Tribal Chief."

Reigns looked amused and surprised but smiled as he had the microphone in his hand. Then chants of Sami broke out and he was still amused, and he said "I like you Sami, "but what are you talking for right now? Why are you saying anything right now? I get it, I've been seeing what's happening here, but why do you have our shirt on? What's going on here man? Why do you have our shirt on? Why are you tagging along, what do you want? I'll tell you what I want. I want you to take that shirt off."

Jey was yelling at Sami to take it off, and Zayn looked surprised, saying he didn't know if he was kidding and offered to explain what happened with Logan Paul. Roman then said, "I'm not going to tell you again, take our shirt off, now!"

Roman then said Jey and Jey ripped off the shirt and Roman said he didn't want to see him in that shirt ever again. Then he said, "you're never going to wear that again because I got you a new one." That's when he revealed a new Honorary Uce shirt just for Zayn, and Zayn couldn't believe it. He put it on and Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline were beaming, all aside from Jey, who was not happy in the least.

Now Zayn is an official part of the Bloodline and an Honorary Uce, and this will probably be one of WWE's best-selling shirts.

