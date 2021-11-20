Roman Reigns Teases Taking on Hollywood After Current WWE Deal

In WWE it doesn’t get much bigger than Roman Reigns, who is one of the best things going in the company at the moment. Reigns has continued to dominate in WWE and on SmackDown, and at this point, it’s unclear who will ultimately unseat him as Universal Champion. There will be a time though when that happens, and in a new interview with ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show, Reigns was asked if he would follow in The Rock’s footsteps and head into the world of movies at some point, and Reigns teased that the time for Hollywood and movies could be coming up soon after his current WWE deal.

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s gonna be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks – all that portion of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover, turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe,” Reigns said.

“That’s something I want to dabble in and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them, just grab that ball and run with it,” Reigns said. “I’d like to think that along the way I’ve just picked up so many skills, and just experienced so many things that are gonna help me.”

Reigns also talked about this being a young man’s game, and that there will be a point where everyone needs to transition to something else.

“Because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, and you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, and evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that,” Reigns said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting in that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. But I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end. And if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

H/T Cageside Seats