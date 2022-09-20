Roman Reigns on Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle: "He Did a Solid"

WWE made its premium live event return to the United Kingdom for the first time in decades earlier this month. Hosting over 60,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, WWE Clash at the Castle was headlined by UK native Drew McIntyre challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold. While McIntyre ultimately came up short, large in part thanks to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa, things almost turned dire for the one-on-one bout when Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory hit ringside in an attempt to cash in his guaranteed title shot mid-match. Theory's efforts were to no avail, as ringside spectator and world champion boxer Tyson Fury clocked him in the jaw before he could officially enter the match.

Reigns recognized that his titles could have been in significantly higher jeopardy if the bout became a triple threat, and showed some gratitude to Fury for the inadvertent assist.

"Well, he did a solid," Reigns told Radio Rahim during this past weekend's press conference (h/t Fightful). "I think he was lost in the match along with everybody else that was in that stadium. He saw a guy like Austin Theory running down there, trying to interrupt this great battle that was taking place in front of them, and he pulled the trigger and stopped it himself. So I think that was just him being a huge fan in the moment and not wanting that moment to be ruined by some dummy like Theory. He just stepped in, intervened, and he allowed it to play out like a champion would want it to be seen. Then, the true champion won the match and everything is how it needs to be. The world is perfect."

After the match, Fury confronted Reigns in the ring, staring down the double champion and shaking his hand before Reigns left up the ramp. It was noted by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that WWE is likely interested in a Reigns vs. Fury match down the line, but nothing can be cemented until Fury hangs up his boxing gloves. Reigns next challenge comes in the form of Logan Paul, the social media star turned boxer turned wrestler. Paul is currently 2-0 in WWE, holding a tag victory over the Mysterios and a singles victory over The Miz.

