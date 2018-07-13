Rumor: Some WWE Officials Against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley Closing Extreme Rules

In the current era of WWE, you can always bet on Roman Reigns main eventing whatever pay-per-view you’re watching. However, some of WWE’s decision makers don’t think he and Bobby Lashley should close out Extreme Rules on Sunday

WrestlleVotes, a twitter account with an ear behind WWE’s curtain, writes that Reigns and Lashley are likely to be Extreme Rules’ last act, but the Intercontinental Championship match has been pitched as a better option.

“Source says as of Monday, Reigns vs Lashley is scheduled to go last at Extreme Rules. There was (maybe still is) a push to have Rollins vs Ziggler Iron Man in that spot but that’s unlikely. Almost no support for Styles vs Rusev, which says something about that program,” writes WrestleVotes.

There’s a lot to deduce here. But before we delve into speculation, it’s worth a reminder that this is just a rumor.

Given WWE’s growing self-consciousness around the push of Roman Reigns, keeping him out of the main event could be a good idea. The biggest knock against the Big Dog is the number of opportunities he gets compared to other wrestlers. So by him the main eventing yet another pay-per-view, it only adds to the narrative that he’s more or less privileged.

Even more his and Lashley’s feud just ins’t as good as Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins‘. Nor does it carry the weight of the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Rusev. Reigns going on last is WWE sending the subliminal message that he’s their most important entity.

And even if that is the case, Reigns main evening lends itself to criticism. Becuase is not only he leapfrogging better stories, but he and Lashley have no stakes. While it may be understood the winner goes on to meet Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, that has not been explicitly outlined. So at the moment, Reigns and Lashley are fighting just because they don’t really like one another.

That’s fine enough for most matches, but not the main event.

However, before we start booing, maybe WWE has a trick up its sleeve. Maybe Brock Lesnar appears right before the credits roll and issues a SummerSlam challenge. Then, Reigns and Lashley would have a justifiable main event. But outside of that, WWE simply has better options.

We’ll have to wait and see, but Extreme Rules carries a promising card. On top every Championship but Lesnar’s being on the line, We’re also due to another Ronda Rousey appearance—another route WWE could take to close the show.