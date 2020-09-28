WWE Clash of Champions Fans Calling Out Roman Reigns For Using Zack Ryder's Old Finisher

WWE fans are calling out Roman Reigns for using Zack Ryder's old finisher during the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Ryder was one of the many former WWE superstars who have been released during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while he has seemingly already moved on to another company, it seems that his spirit is lingering in the WWE thanks to Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns debuted a new look during WWE Clash of Champions to go along with his new attitude as the WWE Universal Champion, and with this came some new moves in his arsenal.

During the match, Reigns hit opponent Jey Uso with a leg lariat that looked a lot like Zack Ryder's former finishing move, the Rough Ryder. This was only one of the many new techniques and quirks Reigns debuted during the match, but it's certainly gotten fans' attentions as they now want to get to the bottom of things.

WWE fans took to Twitter to call out the fact that Roman Reigns brought back Zack Ryder's old move, and you can read on to see what the consensus on this is! But what do you think? Did you catch this connection to Zack Ryder? What did you think of Roman Reigns' take on the move? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!