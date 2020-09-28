WWE Fans are Loving Shirtless Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns finally wrestled shirtless for his title defense during WWE Clash of Champions, and fans are loving it. When Reigns returned following his COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, he brought with him a brand new look, attitude, and even quickly won the WWE Universal Championship thanks to the help of his new special adviser Paul Heyman. Although he had returned with the same music, fans had wondered if he was going to make any changes to his wrestling gear as well since he no longer wears his "bulletproof" vest to the ring.

After teasing that he would indeed wrestle shirtless once the moment called for it, Reigns debuted his new shirtless look for his match against cousin Jey Uso during Clash of Champions. Although it has yet to come with a theme song change, Reigns is clearly taking more steps into his tribal chief persona.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Roman Reigns' shirtless look during Clash of Champions, and let us know your thoughts! How do you feel about Roman Reigns finally wrestling without a shirt? How does it compare to his former look? Let us know all of your takes in the comments!