WWE Fans are Loving Shirtless Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions
Roman Reigns finally wrestled shirtless for his title defense during WWE Clash of Champions, and fans are loving it. When Reigns returned following his COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, he brought with him a brand new look, attitude, and even quickly won the WWE Universal Championship thanks to the help of his new special adviser Paul Heyman. Although he had returned with the same music, fans had wondered if he was going to make any changes to his wrestling gear as well since he no longer wears his "bulletproof" vest to the ring.
After teasing that he would indeed wrestle shirtless once the moment called for it, Reigns debuted his new shirtless look for his match against cousin Jey Uso during Clash of Champions. Although it has yet to come with a theme song change, Reigns is clearly taking more steps into his tribal chief persona.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Roman Reigns' shirtless look during Clash of Champions, and let us know your thoughts! How do you feel about Roman Reigns finally wrestling without a shirt? How does it compare to his former look? Let us know all of your takes in the comments!
"I Don't Need it"
Roman Reigns is shirtless....I repeat ROMAN REIGNS IS SHIRTLESS 🥴🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/m3y5gQ5kIq— live, laugh, loot 🖤 (@Pip_GotGame) September 28, 2020
OMGGGGG
roman reigns shirtless omgggg vince said gay rights #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/yeC2Qh6cnj— youtube: nkcubeko vuntu (@phaggatronfenty) September 28, 2020
"Cause of Death"
Here lies Roman Reigns fans
Cause of death : Shirtless Tribal Chief 😂😂 #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/EtPS0fSgcl— D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) September 28, 2020
Shirtless Reigns is Real!
Shirtless Roman Reigns isn't real. He can't hurt you.
Shirtless Roman Reigns:#WWEClash pic.twitter.com/4OxQSESt6l— The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) September 28, 2020
NOT A DRILL!
THIS IS NOT A DRILL THERE IS A SHIRTLESS ROMAN REIGNS!!! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/y0X9cBtKOB— Sumairi Shinigami (@smileybabiboo) September 28, 2020
True Glory
thine eyes have seen the glory of shirtless roman reigns— Remi-tribution Steele 🏳️🌈 (@remi__steele) September 28, 2020
All of Us Right Now
me logging into wwe network after hearing roman reigns came in shirtless pic.twitter.com/No7oPv2acG— ändrea (@uforgotdre) September 28, 2020
Now He Just Needs a New Theme...
Damn wish we was getting a new theme for Roman... I thought we was? But Roman Reigns is shirtless now. THE BIG DOG!! #WWEClash #ClashOfChampions2020 pic.twitter.com/WYcl5Gnnea— Jayrants 神 #BelieveTHAT (@JayCondone) September 28, 2020
Best PPV? Best PPV.
Shirtless Roman Reigns has arrived, thus changing #WWEClash into the best PPV ever in the minds of a select few pic.twitter.com/AJdawo9M1s— GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 28, 2020
We Won!
We really won y’all!!! Big Daddy is shirtless!!! Fucking Roman Reigns is fucking shirtless!!! #WWEClash #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/2dUyhwpFhs— 🌃Midnight Mood Swings 🌃 (@TheBossUKNOWIis) September 28, 2020