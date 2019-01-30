WWE Rumor: Major Change Coming to Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania Match

On Raw, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey proved that they are ready to carry a WrestleMania feud. However, WWE reportedly still plans on adding Charlotte Flair to the story.

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that—as of Monday—WWE will throw Flair into the fray, making for a blockbuster triple threat match at ‘Mania. It’s best to remember that plans could change, but right now this is the direction WWE is eyeing.

Flair’s addition would not be a surprise. WWE has been telling a dual-narrative since Survivor Series when Flair went bananas on Rousey after their match. That violent outburst set Rousey on a quest for revenge on top of her already red-hot storyline with Lynch. With groundwork already laid out for both Rousey vs. Lynch and Rousey vs. Flair, this triple threat may be a foregone conclusion—espcially if you consider the added element of the Four Horsewomen.

There’s a chunk of WWE’s fanbase who will vehemently oppose Flair getting involved as they think that Rousey vs. Lynch is the only match that needs to happen. While there certainly is undeniable electricity between the two, Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest female Superstar of all time and WWE likely has little interest in letting her sit this one out.

This is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye, but Flair will likely have to wait until Elimination Chamber or even Fastlane to wiggle her way into the match. WWE has used those pay-per-views as WrestleMania qualifiers before and Flair earning her opportunity via a big win is not that hard to imagine.